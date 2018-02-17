Lewis Parker is a British hip-hop producer born in London of Barbadian descent, who lived in Canterbury, Kent. As a teenager, Parker released an EP, B Boy Antiks, and a 12" single, Rise/Visions Of Splendour, through Bite It! - a London-based recording label. He signed an album deal with Massive Attack's Virgin Records imprint Melankolic who released his first LP, Masquerades & Silhouettes, in 1998, and follow-up album It's All Happening Now four years later, before he went on to produce a number of records for UK hip hop artists such as Jehst, The Sundragon and Champions of Nature.

Parker has also been credited for his work with Ghostface Killah on the albums Fishscale and More Fish. In 2010, he released a critically acclaimed album with American MC John Robinson called International Summers.