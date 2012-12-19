Patrice Babatunde Bart-Williams (born July 9, 1979 in Kerpen, North Rhine-Westphalia), better known as Patrice, is a Sierra Leonean-German singer-songwriter, music producer and film-maker. Raised by a Sierra Leonean father and a German mother, Patrice Bart-Williams grew up listening to Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Champion Jack Dupree, Max Romeo, Buju Banton, Dancehall and Hip Hop music, writing his own songs from the age of 12.[citation needed]