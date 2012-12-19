PatriceGerman reggae singer. Born 9 July 1979
Patrice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-07-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/826dc91a-6dd3-4279-ae8d-bb710db646bb
Patrice Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrice Babatunde Bart-Williams (born July 9, 1979 in Kerpen, North Rhine-Westphalia), better known as Patrice, is a Sierra Leonean-German singer-songwriter, music producer and film-maker. Raised by a Sierra Leonean father and a German mother, Patrice Bart-Williams grew up listening to Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Champion Jack Dupree, Max Romeo, Buju Banton, Dancehall and Hip Hop music, writing his own songs from the age of 12.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Patrice Tracks
Sort by
I Luv U Remix
Patrice
I Luv U Remix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Luv U Remix
Last played on
Patrice Links
Back to artist