Dominic Glynn (born September 27, 1960) is an English electronic composer.

Glynn is a prolific composer of music for television and film. His work includes the arrangement of the Doctor Who theme music which served as the series' theme for Season 23 of the programme. It was replaced by Keff McCulloch's arrangement the next season. He also wrote the incidental music for the Doctor Who stories The Mysterious Planet, The Ultimate Foe, Dragonfire, The Happiness Patrol and Survival. Big Finish Productions has used his arrangement of the theme on several audio plays featuring the Sixth Doctor, starting with Jubilee in 2003.

In 2007 Glynn wrote and performed the score for the British crime thriller "Bad Day", starring Claire Goose and Donna Air and Sarah Harding. After contributing tracks for the 2011 documentary You've Been Trumped he was invited by the filmmaker Anthony Baxter to compose the full score to the follow-up film 'A Dangerous Game' in 2014. As a regular writer for Universal Music Publishing Group, and other production music libraries, his music has featured in episodes of The Simpsons, Red Dwarf , Episodes (TV series) and Eerie Indiana, and the feature films Holy Man and Kevin & Perry Go Large.