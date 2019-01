Medicine Head was a British blues rock band – initially a duo – active in the 1970s. Their biggest single success was in 1973, with "One and One Is One,” a Number 3-hit on the UK Singles Chart. The group recorded six original albums; the opening trio of which were on John Peel's Dandelion label.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia