Nikolaos Chalikiopoulos Mantzaros (Greek: Νικόλαος Χαλικιόπουλος Μάντζαρος,; Italian: Niccoló Calichiopoulo Manzaro, 26 October 1795 – 12 April 1872) was an Italian-Greek composer born in Corfu and the major representative of the so-called Ionian School of music (Επτανησιακή Σχολή).