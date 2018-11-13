Νικόλαος ΜάντζαροςBorn 26 October 1795. Died 12 April 1872
Νικόλαος Μάντζαρος
Biography (Wikipedia)
Nikolaos Chalikiopoulos Mantzaros (Greek: Νικόλαος Χαλικιόπουλος Μάντζαρος,; Italian: Niccoló Calichiopoulo Manzaro, 26 October 1795 – 12 April 1872) was an Italian-Greek composer born in Corfu and the major representative of the so-called Ionian School of music (Επτανησιακή Σχολή).
Sinfonia di genere Orientale in A minor
