George Miller (born 18 September 1992), better known by his stage name Joji and formerly by his YouTube username Filthy Frank, is a Japanese singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, and former YouTube personality and comedian.

Miller's start as an entertainer began on his now defunct YouTube channels, DizastaMusic and subsequently TVFilthyFrank, that consisted of rap songs, rants, extreme challenges, ukulele performances and a bizarre show, with most of the main characters played by Miller including the titular character of Filthy Frank. To complement his TVFilthyFrank channel, Miller produced comedy hip hop music under the name Pink Guy, a zentai-wearing recurring character on The Filthy Frank Show, with his songs featured on the show and his discography spanning two full-length projects and an extended play. Miller's videos had widespread impact including starting a viral dance craze known as the Harlem Shake, which was directly responsible for the debut of Baauer's "Harlem Shake" song atop the Billboard Hot 100. Many YouTube personalities have made major or cameo appearances on The Filthy Frank Show, including Ethan Klein, Ian "iDubbbz" Carter, Jonathan "JonTron" Jafari, and Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg.