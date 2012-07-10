Andy BellSinger / songwriter for Erasure. Born 25 April 1964
Andy Bell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8263126b-9b1a-4509-b88c-fd87e4d22773
Andy Bell Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Ivan Bell (born 25 April 1964) is the lead singer of the English synth-pop duo Erasure. His solo career includes the albums Non-Stop, Electric Blue, and iPop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Bell Performances & Interviews
- Mark Goodier chats to Erasure's Andy Bellhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03l5rtn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03l5rtn.jpg2016-03-01T16:30:00.000ZAndy talks about his new album and play - both called 'Torsten, The Beautiful Libertine'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03l5tn3
Mark Goodier chats to Erasure's Andy Bell
- Andy Bell Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jj7c9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jj7c9.jpg2016-02-14T13:50:00.000ZAndy performed his new single and one of Erasure's biggest hits, Sometimeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03jj8t1
Andy Bell Live in Session
- Andy Bell from Erasure gets a Smash Hits grillinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035hgw1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035hgw1.jpg2015-10-17T16:04:00.000ZAndy Bell from Erasure gets a Smash Hits grilling with Dermot on Radio 2.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p035hgwl
Andy Bell from Erasure gets a Smash Hits grilling
- Andy Bell joins Jools and the gang in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026f3tn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026f3tn.jpg2014-09-10T14:57:00.000ZErasure's Andy Bell guests, sings 'My Foolish Heart' live with the band and picks some of his favourite records.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p026f3vt
Andy Bell joins Jools and the gang in the studio
Andy Bell Tracks
Sort by
Crazy
Andy Bell
Crazy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy
Last played on
Call On Me
Andy Bell
Call On Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call On Me
Performer
Last played on
Call On Me (Hey Champ Remix)
Andy Bell
Call On Me (Hey Champ Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call On Me (Hey Champ Remix)
Last played on
Andy Bell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Which legendary jazz singer once called the Pet Shop Boys "you cats" at London's Savoy?!
-
Pet Shop Boys join Mark Radcliffe
-
Pet Shop Boys
-
Andy Bell Live in Session
-
Jimmy Somerville - Tracks of My Years
-
Jimmy Somerville - My 70s
-
Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant on Always On My Mind being voted the favourite cover ever...
-
Erasure - My 70s
-
Erasure performed live in Studio 6C for Weekend Wogan.
-
Jimmy Somerville - Interview
Back to artist