Andy Bell joins Jools and the gang in the studio

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026f3tn.jpg

2014-09-10T14:57:00.000Z

Erasure's Andy Bell guests, sings 'My Foolish Heart' live with the band and picks some of his favourite records.

