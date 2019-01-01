MOOGAustralian-based composer and record producer
MOOG
MOOG Biography (Wikipedia)
Blair Lyndon Joscelyne (also known as Moog) is an Australian composer, musician, producer, and film maker, best known for composing music for television, film and Mighty Car Mods.
