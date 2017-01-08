Damion Darrel Warren (born 21 September 1980), best known as Teacha Dee, is a Jamaican reggae singer and former educator. He is best known for his hit singles “Smoke and Fly”, “Reggae Souljahs” and “Smuggling Weed”. He was a full-time employee for the Ministry of Education Youth and Culture in Jamaica when he recorded all three songs. His stage name was derived from the Jamaican creole for “teacher” and a shortening of his childhood nickname “Demus”.