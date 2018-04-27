Broom BezzumsFormed 1 October 2005
Broom Bezzums
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04nyj8b.jpg
2005-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/825c852a-706e-4801-99e4-82783a34f3f2
Broom Bezzums Biography (Wikipedia)
Broom Bezzums is a folk music duo formed in Germany in October 2005 by Mark Bloomer and Andrew Cadie.
Before starting Broom Bezzums, Bloomer was the original drummer in the band Babylon Zoo. As the band formed, Cadie had just graduated from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne with a BMus (Hons) in Folk and Traditional Music. The duo have released five studio albums on the German Steeplejack label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Broom Bezzums Tracks
Sort by
High Germany / Stone Path Reel
Broom Bezzums
High Germany / Stone Path Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
High Germany / Stone Path Reel
Last played on
Bielby's / Cathy And Jim Lambie's Jig / Hen In The Pen
Broom Bezzums
Bielby's / Cathy And Jim Lambie's Jig / Hen In The Pen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Here We Go Again
Broom Bezzums
Here We Go Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Here We Go Again
Last played on
Bare Knuckle
Broom Bezzums
Bare Knuckle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Bare Knuckle
Last played on
Katie And Stephen Of Nookton Farm / Pudding Chare Jig / Upstairs And To Bed
Broom Bezzums
Katie And Stephen Of Nookton Farm / Pudding Chare Jig / Upstairs And To Bed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Ashgill Force Rant
Broom Bezzums
Ashgill Force Rant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Ashgill Force Rant
Last played on
Cold Winds Blow
Broom Bezzums
Cold Winds Blow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Cold Winds Blow
Last played on
Keep Hauling
Broom Bezzums
Keep Hauling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Keep Hauling
Last played on
Bonny at Morn
Broom Bezzums
Bonny at Morn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Bonny at Morn
Last played on
Who Stole My Love
Broom Bezzums
Who Stole My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Who Stole My Love
Last played on
High Germany
Broom Bezzums
High Germany
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
High Germany
Last played on
Way Down Yonder In A Minor Key
Broom Bezzums
Way Down Yonder In A Minor Key
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Way Down Yonder In A Minor Key
Last played on
Hen in the Pen
Broom Bezzums
Hen in the Pen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Hen in the Pen
Last played on
Cold Winter Winds
Broom Bezzums
Cold Winter Winds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Cold Winter Winds
Last played on
Merry Xmas Everbody
Broom Bezzums
Merry Xmas Everbody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Merry Xmas Everbody
Last played on
Beg, Blag and Steal
Broom Bezzums
Beg, Blag and Steal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Beg, Blag and Steal
Last played on
Cold Rain and Snow
Broom Bezzums
Cold Rain and Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Cold Rain and Snow
Last played on
Salt Sea and Coal
Broom Bezzums
Salt Sea and Coal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Salt Sea and Coal
Last played on
The rain and snow
Broom Bezzums
The rain and snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
The rain and snow
Last played on
The Snows They Melt The Soonest
Broom Bezzums
The Snows They Melt The Soonest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
The Snows They Melt The Soonest
Last played on
A Soulin'
Broom Bezzums
A Soulin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
A Soulin'
Last played on
Round The Houses
Broom Bezzums
Round The Houses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
Round The Houses
Last played on
The Cherry Tree Carol
Broom Bezzums
The Cherry Tree Carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
The Cherry Tree Carol
Last played on
You Know Yourself
Broom Bezzums
You Know Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyjbk.jpglink
You Know Yourself
Last played on
Broom Bezzums Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist