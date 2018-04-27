Broom Bezzums is a folk music duo formed in Germany in October 2005 by Mark Bloomer and Andrew Cadie.

Before starting Broom Bezzums, Bloomer was the original drummer in the band Babylon Zoo. As the band formed, Cadie had just graduated from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne with a BMus (Hons) in Folk and Traditional Music. The duo have released five studio albums on the German Steeplejack label.