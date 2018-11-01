Thomas William Cochrane OC OM ( KOK-rən; born May 14, 1953) is a Canadian musician known as the front man for the Canadian rock band Red Rider, and for his work as a solo singer-songwriter. Cochrane has won eight Juno Awards. He is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, an officer of the Order of Canada, and has an honorary doctorate from Brandon University. In September 2009 he was inducted onto the Canadian Walk of Fame. Cochrane has also been recognized for his significant charitable work.