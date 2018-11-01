Tom CochraneOf Red Rider. Born 14 May 1953
Tom Cochrane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/825a918f-09fa-40ee-9c27-b0921d48bdbb
Tom Cochrane Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas William Cochrane OC OM ( KOK-rən; born May 14, 1953) is a Canadian musician known as the front man for the Canadian rock band Red Rider, and for his work as a solo singer-songwriter. Cochrane has won eight Juno Awards. He is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, an officer of the Order of Canada, and has an honorary doctorate from Brandon University. In September 2009 he was inducted onto the Canadian Walk of Fame. Cochrane has also been recognized for his significant charitable work.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Cochrane Tracks
Sort by
Life Is A Highway
Tom Cochrane
Life Is A Highway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Is A Highway
Last played on
Tom Cochrane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist