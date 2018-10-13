Rhetta HughesUS soul singer. Born 9 November 1953
Rhetta Hughes
1953-11-09
Rhetta Hughes (born Dallas, Texas, 15 June 1939) is a retired American soul singer and musical theatre and occasional screen actress.
I Cry Myself To Sleep
Angel Man Alkalino Edit
