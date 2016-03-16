Blood MeridianCanadian alt country band. Formed 2004
Blood Meridian is a Canadian alternative country band based in Vancouver, British Columbia. The band consists of singer and songwriter Matt Camirand (of The Black Halos), guitarist Jeff Lee, keyboardist Shira Blustein, bassist Kevin Grant and drummer Joshua Wells. The band was named for Cormac McCarthy's 1985 novel Blood Meridian, or the Evening Redness in the West.
