1952
Petér Csaba Biography (Wikipedia)
Péter Csaba (born 1952 in Transilvania Romania) is a Romanian violinist and conductor of Hungarian ethnic origin.
Petér Csaba Tracks
Serenade for String Orchestra in C (Op.48)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Serenade for String Orchestra in C (Op.48)
Serenade for String Orchestra in C (Op.48)
Serenade for strings in E flat major Op 6
Virtuosi di Kuhmo, Josef Suk & Petér Csaba
Serenade for strings in E flat major Op 6
Serenade for strings in E flat major Op 6
Composer
