Blaine LarsenBorn 20 February 1986
Blaine Larsen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8255dcad-d889-4b33-8a9c-7419f9e88e54
Blaine Larsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Blaine Larsen (born February 2, 1986, in Tacoma, Washington) is an American country music artist. He was raised in Buckley, Washington. At age fifteen, he recorded his debut album In My High School on Giantslayer Records, an independent record label. The album was re-issued in 2005 as Off to Join the World by BNA Records. Blaine's second album, Rockin' You Tonight, was issued in June 2006, also on BNA. Larsen's two albums for that label have produced five chart singles on the Hot Country Songs charts, of which the highest-peaking was "How Do You Get That Lonely" at number 18. Larsen left BNA in 2009, in favor of Treehouse Records and consequently with Stroudavarious Records, but is now unsigned.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blaine Larsen Tracks
Sort by
How Do You Get That Lonely
Blaine Larsen
How Do You Get That Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Do You Get That Lonely
Last played on
That's Just Me
Blaine Larsen
That's Just Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's Just Me
Last played on
I Don't Know What She Said
Blaine Larsen
I Don't Know What She Said
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Know What She Said
Last played on
Blaine Larsen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist