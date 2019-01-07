Johann Strauss IIAustro-German composer, "Walzerkönig", Johann Strauss II, Sohn, Jr., the Younger, the Son. Born 25 October 1825. Died 3 June 1899
Johann Strauss II Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Strauss II (25 October, 1825 – 3 June, 1899), also known as Johann Strauss Jr., the Younger, the Son (German: Sohn), Johann Baptist Strauss, son of Johann Strauss I, was an Austrian composer of light music, particularly dance music and operettas. He composed over 500 waltzes, polkas, quadrilles, and other types of dance music, as well as several operettas and a ballet. In his lifetime, he was known as "The Waltz King", and was largely responsible for the popularity of the waltz in Vienna during the 19th century.
Strauss had two younger brothers, Josef and Eduard Strauss, who became composers of light music as well, although they were never as well known as their elder brother. Some of Johann Strauss's most famous works include "The Blue Danube", "Kaiser-Walzer" (Emperor Waltz), "Tales from the Vienna Woods", and the "Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka". Among his operettas, Die Fledermaus and Der Zigeunerbaron are the best known.
Johann Strauss: Waltzes
Johann II Strauss: Emperor Waltz - Preview Clip
J. Strauss II: By The Beautiful Blue Danube - Preview Clip
Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op 325
The Blue Danube, Op 314
Radetzky-Marsch op.228.
2001: A Space Odyssey - Blue Danube Waltz
An der schonen blauen Donau, On the Beautiful Blue Danube Waltz op.325
Im Sturmschritt, (At the Double Quick), polka schnell,op.348
Lob der Frauen, In Praise of Women, Polka mazur, op.315
Egytischer Marsch (Egyptian March) op.335
Csardas from the opera Ritter Pasman
Eva-Walzer (Eva Waltz) from Ritter Pasman
Di Bajadere (The Bayadere), polka schnell op.351
Kunsterlleben (Artist's Life), waltz, op.316
Die Tanzerin (The Dancer), polka Francaise, op.227
Overture Der Zigeunerbaron (The Gypsy Baron)
Emperor Waltz op.437
Pizzicato Polka
Nordseebilder Waltz er (North Sea Waltz)
Express/ Polka schnell op.311
Acceleration Waltz, Op 234
Thunder and Lightning, Op 324
Aschenbrodel: (Act 1 opening)
Morgenblätter Waltz, Op 279
Rosen aus dem Suden: waltz arr. Schoenberg for harmonium, piano & string quartet
Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka
Spanischer Marsch Op 433
Wiener Blut, Op 354
Kaiser-Walzer [Emperor Waltz] Op 437 (1888) arr. Schoenberg
On The Beautiful Blue Danube
The Gypsy Baron
Kaiser-Walzer, Op 437
Künstlerleben, Op 316
Thunder and Lightning Polka
Annen-Polka, Op.117
Voices of Spring
Roses from the South
Die Fledermaus (Overture)
On the Beautiful Blue Danube, Op.314
Blue Danube
Seid umschlungen, Millionen, op. 443
Tritsch-Tratsch Polka
Frühlingsstimmen
Roses from the South, Op 388
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Overture (Die Fledermaus)
Overture from Die Fledermaus
The Blue Danube
Blue Danube Waltz
