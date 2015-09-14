Lil’ Mo’ Yin Yang
Lil' Mo' Yin Yang is a collaborative house-music act of producers and DJs Erick Morillo and Masters At Work's Little Louie Vega. Its only song, "Reach," released in 1995 on Strictly Rhythm records, hit #1 on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart at the end of the year.
Reach (Little More Mix)
Reach (Yin Yang Dub)
Reach (Eats Everything Rework)
Reach (Eats Rework)
Reach
