Lil' Mo' Yin Yang is a collaborative house-music act of producers and DJs Erick Morillo and Masters At Work's Little Louie Vega. Its only song, "Reach," released in 1995 on Strictly Rhythm records, hit #1 on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart at the end of the year.

