Benigno ZerafaComposer. Born 25 August 1726. Died 20 March 1804
Benigno Zerafa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1726-08-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8253ab73-ef6a-49e1-bc02-32dad69bee18
Benigno Zerafa Biography (Wikipedia)
Benigno Zerafa (1726–1804) was a Maltese composer. He studied first under Pietro Gristi, maestro di capella at St. Paul's Cathedral, Mdina, and from 1738 with Girolamo Abos at the Conservatorio dei Poveri di Gesù Cristo in Naples. He himself was appointed maestro di capella at Mdina Cathedral in 1744 until 1787, when he retired from the position and was succeeded by his assistant Francesco Azopardi. Eighty-three substantial sacred compositions survive at Mdina Cathedral.
Recordings:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Benigno Zerafa Tracks
Sort by
Improperia per il Venerdi Santo per la Cappella della Cattedrale di Malta
Benigno Zerafa
Improperia per il Venerdi Santo per la Cappella della Cattedrale di Malta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Improperia per il Venerdi Santo per la Cappella della Cattedrale di Malta
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist