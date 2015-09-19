RobGhanian who cut two albums for Essiebons label in the 70s. Born 13 May 1949
Rob
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82537a62-9500-452d-af55-e6032a94134d
Rob Tracks
Sort by
Bargain
Rob
Bargain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bargain
Last played on
Funky Rob Way
Rob
Funky Rob Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Rob Way
Last played on
Make It Fast, Make It Slow
Rob
Make It Fast, Make It Slow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Make It Fast, Make It Slow
Performer
Last played on
Not The End
Rob
Not The End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not The End
Last played on
Back On You
Rob
Back On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back On You
Last played on
Boogie On
Rob
Boogie On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogie On
Last played on
More
Rob
More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More
Last played on
Take My Time
Rob
Take My Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take My Time
Last played on
Rob Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist