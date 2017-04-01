Peer RabenBorn 3 July 1940. Died 21 January 2007
Peer Raben
1940-07-03
Peer Raben Biography (Wikipedia)
Peer Raben (born Wilhelm Rabenbauer, 3 July 1940 – 21 January 2007) was a German composer who worked with German filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder.
Peer Raben Tracks
Berlin Alexanderplatz (1980) - Die Bootsfhart
Orchestra
Fear Eats the Soul (1974) - Die Kleine Liebe
Orchestra
Veronika Voss (1982) - l'amour Sans Treve
Orchestra
Lola (1981) - Serenade Out Of Tune
Orchestra
The Third Generation (1979) - Blues For Franz
Orchestra
Despair (1978) - Opening Melody From Der Doppelganger
Orchestra
