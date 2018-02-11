Milton KatimsBorn 24 June 1909. Died 27 February 2006
Milton Katims
1909-06-24
Milton Katims Biography (Wikipedia)
Milton Katims (June 24, 1909 – February 27, 2006) was an American violist and conductor. He was music director of the Seattle Symphony for 22 years (1954–76). In that time he added more than 75 works, made recordings, premiered new pieces and led the orchestra on several tours. He expanded the orchestra's series of family and suburban outreach concerts. He is also known for his numerous transcriptions and arrangements for viola.
Milton Katims Tracks
Pumawd Llinynnol Yn C Fwyaf , Symudiad Adagio
Isaac Stern
Pumawd Llinynnol Yn C Fwyaf , Symudiad Adagio
Pumawd Llinynnol Yn C Fwyaf , Symudiad Adagio
Last played on
None but the lonely heart, Op 6 No 6
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
None but the lonely heart, Op 6 No 6
None but the lonely heart, Op 6 No 6
Last played on
Greensleeves
Anon.
Greensleeves
Greensleeves
Last played on
Liebesleid orch Harris (3 Old Viennese Dances)
Fritz Kreisler
Liebesleid orch Harris (3 Old Viennese Dances)
Liebesleid orch Harris (3 Old Viennese Dances)
Last played on
String Quintet in C, D956: II. Adagio
Franz Schubert
String Quintet in C, D956: II. Adagio
String Quintet in C, D956: II. Adagio
Last played on
Jamaican Rumba
Arthur Benjamin
Jamaican Rumba
Jamaican Rumba
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No 5 orch Harris
Isaac Stern
Hungarian Dance No 5 orch Harris
Hungarian Dance No 5 orch Harris
Last played on
Quintet in C major D.956 for 2 violins, viola and 2 cellos: 2nd movement; Adagio (feat. Paul Tortelier, Pau Casals, Isaac Stern, Milton Katims & Alexander Schneider)
Franz Schubert
Quintet in C major D.956 for 2 violins, viola and 2 cellos: 2nd movement; Adagio (feat. Paul Tortelier, Pau Casals, Isaac Stern, Milton Katims & Alexander Schneider)
