Russell BraunBaritone vocalist. Born 19 July 1965
Russell Braun
1965-07-19
Russell Braun
Russell Braun OC (born 19 July 1965) is a Canadian operatic lyric baritone and Juno Award winner.
Much sought-after as a soloist and for opera roles, Russell Braun performs regularly at the Metropolitan Opera, the Salzburg Festival, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, l'Opéra de Paris, the San Diego Opera, the San Francisco Opera and the Canadian Opera Company in Toronto.
Braun is a graduate of the Faculty of Music at the University of Toronto, and lives in Toronto.
He is the son of famous Canadian baritone Victor Braun. He is married to pianist Carolyn Maule, with whom he performs regularly.
In 2016, he was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Canada.
Russell Braun Tracks
Three Kings [from Persians lands afar]
Peter Cornelius, Ivor Atkins, Russell Braun, Toronto Mendelssohn Youth Choir & John Rutter
Three Kings [from Persians lands afar]
Composer
Music Arranger
Choir
Last played on
Duet: Bei Mannern, from Die Zauberflote
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Duet: Bei Mannern, from Die Zauberflote
Last played on
When the ice worms nest again; The Alberta Homestead; Old grandma
Big John Greer
When the ice worms nest again; The Alberta Homestead; Old grandma
Performer
Last played on
Aria: Ein Madchen oder Weibchen - from Die Zauberflote
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Aria: Ein Madchen oder Weibchen - from Die Zauberflote
Last played on
Rivolgete a lui lo sguardo - aria for bass and orchestra
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Rivolgete a lui lo sguardo - aria for bass and orchestra
Last played on
Senza Sangue
Peter Eotvos, Albane Carrère, Russell Braun, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Simone Young
Senza Sangue
Composer
Last played on
Knocking at the Hellgate (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17)
Brett Dean
Knocking at the Hellgate (BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 72: Britten's War Requiem
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-06T13:09:50
Proms 2018: Prom 72: Britten's War Requiem
6 Sep 2018
Royal Albert Hall
6
Sep
2018
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Simone Young conducts Bartók & Peter Eötvös
Barbican, London
2017-03-10T13:09:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03gjskc.jpg
10
Mar
2017
19:30
Barbican, London
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2016-17 season: Sakari Oramo conducts Brett Dean & Richard Strauss
Barbican, London
2016-09-28T13:09:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02hs02d.jpg
28
Sep
2016
Barbican, London
Proms 2007: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-21T13:09:50
21
Jul
2007
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-19T13:09:50
19
Jul
1999
Royal Albert Hall
