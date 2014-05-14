BasimDanish singer. Born 4 July 1992
Basim
1992-07-04
Basim Biography (Wikipedia)
Anis Basim Moujahid (born 4 July 1992), better known as Basim, is a Danish pop singer and songwriter. He is of Moroccan origin, but lives in Høje Gladsaxe, a large housing project on the outskirts of Copenhagen. He has released two albums, Alt det jeg ville have sagt in 2008 and Befri dig selv in 2009. Basim represented Denmark in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 on home ground in Copenhagen, Denmark with the song "Cliche Love Song". The following year he was the Danish spokesperson.
Cliche Love Song
