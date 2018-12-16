Set It OffRock Band. Formed 2008
Set It Off
2008
Set It Off Biography (Wikipedia)
Set It Off is an American rock band that started in Tampa, Florida. The band initially gained a large following through vocalist Cody Carson's YouTube Channel Set It Off was subsequently signed by Equal Vision Records after releasing a string of successful extended plays. In 2018 they signed to Fearless Records, in February 2019 the band will release Midnight, their fourth studio, through the label.
Set It Off Tracks
Dancing with the Devil
Set It Off
Dancing with the Devil
Upside Down
Set It Off
Upside Down
Upside Down
Ancient History
Set It Off
Ancient History
Why Worry
Set It Off
Why Worry
Why Worry
