Ouri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/8238c68c-32dd-414d-9321-16f80932328c
Ouri Tracks
Sort by
I Wish I Could Be (feat. Selah Sue)
TOKiMONSTA
I Wish I Could Be (feat. Selah Sue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3p2h.jpglink
I Wish I Could Be (feat. Selah Sue)
Last played on
Let Your Hair Down
Ouri
Let Your Hair Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Your Hair Down
Last played on
Upcoming Events
14
Feb
2019
Ouri
The Camden Assembly, London, UK
Back to artist