Ivan Rebroff Born 31 July 1931. Died 27 February 2008
1931-07-31
Ivan Rebroff Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivan Rebroff (31 July 1931 – 27 February 2008) was a German-born Greek vocalist, allegedly of Russian ancestry, who rose to prominence for his distinct and extensive vocal range of four and a half octaves, ranging from the soprano to bass registers.
Ivan Rebroff Tracks
Abendglocken
Abendglocken
Abendglocken
Evening Chimes
Evening Chimes
Evening Chimes
Ochi Chernye
Ochi Chernye
Ochi Chernye
Orchestra
Schlaffen mein princhen
Schlaffen mein princhen
Schlaffen mein princhen
Kalinka Malinka
Ivan Larionov
Kalinka Malinka
Kalinka Malinka
Ol' Man River
Ol' Man River
Ol' Man River
La Calunnia
La Calunnia
La Calunnia
ODE TO JOY
ODE TO JOY
ODE TO JOY
Kalinka
Kalinka
Kalinka
Champagne Aria (Don Giovanni)
Champagne Aria (Don Giovanni)
Dark Eyes (Otschi Tschornyie)
Dark Eyes (Otschi Tschornyie)
Ivan Rebroff Links
