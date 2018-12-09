Agathe Max
Agathe Max is a French violinist based in Lyon mainly active in the experimental music scene.
Agathe Max plays electric violin combined with electronics, stomp boxes and a loop station. She collaborated with a series of other experimental musicians such as Rhys Chatham, Carla Bozulich, Jonathan Kane, Alexander Tucker, Lucio Capece, David Daniell, Yoko Higashi, Animal Hospital, Melt-Banana and with dancers like Juha Marsalo, Carolyn Carlson. Besides her musical career, Max is also active as a visual artist. Max has played on the Supersonic Festival, Roadburn, ISSUE Project Room, Electron Festival. Her 2008 cd This Silver String was released on Xeric, a sublabel of Table of the Elements Records.
