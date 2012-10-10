Morning ParadeFormed 2007. Disbanded December 2014
Morning Parade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br25t.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82347537-5a20-42e4-8212-346475c0b62b
Morning Parade Biography (Wikipedia)
Morning Parade was a five-piece alternative rock band from Harlow, Essex that formed in 2007 before signing with Parlophone in 2010. Its self-titled debut album was released early in 2012. The line-up was composed of Steve Sparrow (lead vocals, piano and guitar), Phil Titus (bass), Chad Thomas (guitar), Ben Giddings (piano/synths), and Andrew Hayes (drums). The band broke up on 4 December 2014.
Morning Parade Tracks
