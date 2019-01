Yo-Yo (born Yolanda Whitaker; August 4, 1971) is an American hip hop recording artist, actress and entrepreneur. Much of her music has advocated female empowerment, denouncing the frequent sexism found in hip-hop music. She is the protégé of gangsta rapper Ice Cube. Yo-Yo dubbed her crew the IBWC, which stood for the Intelligent Black Woman's Coalition.

