Yo‐YoUS hardcore rapper Yolanda Whittaker. Born 4 August 1971
Yo‐Yo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-08-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82335c54-bcdf-465a-b438-2de98ddb74a0
Yo‐Yo Biography (Wikipedia)
Yo-Yo (born Yolanda Whitaker; August 4, 1971) is an American hip hop recording artist, actress and entrepreneur. Much of her music has advocated female empowerment, denouncing the frequent sexism found in hip-hop music. She is the protégé of gangsta rapper Ice Cube. Yo-Yo dubbed her crew the IBWC, which stood for the Intelligent Black Woman's Coalition.
Yo‐Yo Tracks
I Wanna Be Down (Remix)
Brandy
I Wanna Be Down (Remix)
I Wanna Be Down (Remix)
Can't Play With My Yo Yo
Yo‐Yo
Can't Play With My Yo Yo
Can't Play With My Yo Yo
You Cant Play With My Yo-Yo (Feat. Ice Cube)
Yo‐Yo
You Cant Play With My Yo-Yo (Feat. Ice Cube)
You Cant Play With My Yo-Yo (Feat. Ice Cube)
