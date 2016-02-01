Gregor AichingerBorn 1564. Died 21 January 1628
Gregor Aichinger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1564
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82333e2b-dd19-4403-8847-689b2e79eb91
Gregor Aichinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Gregor Aichinger (c. 1565 – 21 January 1628) was a German composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gregor Aichinger Tracks
Sort by
Regina Caeli
Gregor Aichinger
Regina Caeli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Regina Caeli
Choir
Last played on
Gregor Aichinger Links
Back to artist