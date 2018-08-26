The Turbans were an African American doo-wop vocal group that formed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1953. The original members were: Al Banks (lead tenor), Matthew Platt (second tenor), Charlie Williams (baritone), and Andrew "Chet" Jones (bass). They came from Downtown Philadelphia (around Bainbridge and South Street).

Around Christmas of 1954, they won first prize in a talent contest singing their rendition of "White Christmas".[citation needed] This created interest among the local record companies, and in the late spring of 1955, they cut a demo record. Herman Gillespie, the group's first manager, took the demo record to Al Silver at Herald Records in New York City. They signed a contract in July 1955, and gained a new manager, Allen Best. Best worked for Shaw Artists Corporation.