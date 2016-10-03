J Mascis
Joseph Donald Mascis Jr. (born December 10, 1965) is an American musician, best known as the singer, guitarist and main songwriter for the alternative rock band Dinosaur Jr. He has also released several albums as a solo artist and played drums and guitar on other projects. His most recent solo album, Elastic Days, was released in November 2018. He was ranked number 86 in a Rolling Stone list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists", and number 5 in a similar list for Spin magazine in 2012.
Elastic Days
See You At The Movies
Cut Stranger
Sometimes
Sky Is All We Had
Everything She Said
Albatross (feat. J Mascis)
Every Morning
All I Came To Do - 6Music Session 02/03/2007
Wide Awake
Fade Into You
Upcoming Events
16
Jan
2019
J Mascis, Rosali
O2 Academy 2 Oxford, Oxford, UK
17
Jan
2019
J Mascis, Rosali
Thekla, Bristol, UK
18
Jan
2019
J Mascis, Rosali
Concorde 2, Brighton, UK
19
Jan
2019
J Mascis, Rosali
Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK
20
Jan
2019
J Mascis, Rosali
Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK
