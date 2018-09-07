Molotov Jukebox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/82303b2b-3170-4d08-afb3-19991054f4a3
Molotov Jukebox Performances & Interviews
- Natalia Tena on playing Folklore and her band Molotov Jukeboxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w8576.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03w8576.jpg2016-05-25T17:52:00.000ZNatalia Tena speaks to Ryan Morrison about playing Folklore and her band Molotov Jukeboxhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03w8577
Natalia Tena on playing Folklore and her band Molotov Jukebox
Molotov Jukebox Tracks
Sort by
If I Knew
Molotov Jukebox
If I Knew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Knew
Last played on
Pineapple Girl
Molotov Jukebox
Pineapple Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pineapple Girl
Last played on
Just The Thrill
Molotov Jukebox
Just The Thrill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just The Thrill
Last played on
Double Dare
Molotov Jukebox
Double Dare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Dare
Last played on
Don't Wanna Know
Molotov Jukebox
Don't Wanna Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Wanna Know
Last played on
Neon Lights
Molotov Jukebox
Neon Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neon Lights
Last played on
Something For The Weekend
Molotov Jukebox
Something For The Weekend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something For The Weekend
Last played on
Laid to Rest
Molotov Jukebox
Laid to Rest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laid to Rest
Last played on
Give it a Go
Molotov Jukebox
Give it a Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give it a Go
Last played on
Tick Tock
Molotov Jukebox
Tick Tock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tick Tock
Last played on
I Need It (Body Language/Chan Chan)
Molotov Jukebox
I Need It (Body Language/Chan Chan)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need It (Body Language/Chan Chan)
Last played on
Sex Foot (Stenchman remix)
Molotov Jukebox
Sex Foot (Stenchman remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Molotov Jukebox Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist