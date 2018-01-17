Typhoon is an American indie rock band from Salem, Oregon. The band has eleven members. They have released four albums, two EPs, a split 7-inch record with Olympia-based band Lake, and have contributed to a number of compilations. The band's latest album Offerings was released on January 12, 2018. The band originated in Salem, Oregon in 2005 but is now based in Portland, Oregon. They are signed to the indie record label Roll Call Records.

On August 4, 2011, Typhoon made their television debut on Late Show with David Letterman, performing "The Honest Truth".