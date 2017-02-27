Mikey ChungBorn 1954
Michael Chung (born 1954) also known as Mikey "Mao" Chung, is a keyboard, guitar and percussion player, arranger and record producer of Jamaican music. He has worked with a wide array of musicians from Jamaica and elsewhere, notably Lee Perry and Sly and Robbie.
