1985-12-10
Ray Foxx (born 10 December 1985) is an English DJ and music producer who is best known for his hit single "Boom Boom (Heartbeat)" which has peaked at number 12 on the UK Singles Chart.
La Musica (The Trumpeter) (feat. Lovelle)
The Trumpeter
Kung Fu Style
Gabriel (feat. KINdom)
Boom Boom (Heartbeat) (feat. Rachel K Collier)
Jacked Up (Target Dub) (feat. Dephlex)
Jacked Up
I Don't Need Your Love (Ray Foxx Remix)
The Lick
Heaven (feat. Jacob Banks)
Take Me Back
Take Me Back (Ray Foxx)
Thinking Of You - 1Xtra Live Lounge - 12/08/2013
Bashment Party
Curious (VIP Remix)
Fireworks, Op 4
Curious (feat. Rachel K Collier)
