František Jan ŠkroupBorn 2 June 1801. Died 7 February 1862
František Jan Škroup
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1801-06-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/822ebc28-ef65-4d88-966e-c9fa8a3305bb
František Jan Škroup Biography (Wikipedia)
František Jan Škroup (3 June 1801 in Osice near Hradec Králové – 7 February 1862 in Rotterdam;) was a Czech composer and conductor. His brother Jan Nepomuk Škroup was also a successful composer and his father, Dominik Škroup, and other brother Ignác Škroup were lesser known composers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
František Jan Škroup Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet in F (Op.24) (feat. František Jan Škroup)
Martinů Quartet
String Quartet in F (Op.24) (feat. František Jan Škroup)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Quartet in F (Op.24) (feat. František Jan Škroup)
Last played on
String Quartet No.3 in G (Op.29)
František Jan Škroup
String Quartet No.3 in G (Op.29)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Quartet No.3 in G (Op.29)
Last played on
Czechoslovak National Anthem
František Jan Škroup
Czechoslovak National Anthem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Czechoslovak National Anthem
Last played on
Back to artist