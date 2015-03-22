Buckcherry
Buckcherry is an American rock band from Anaheim, California, formed in 1995. The band released two albums, Buckcherry (1999) and Time Bomb (2001), before dissolving in 2002. In 2005, lead vocalist Josh Todd and lead guitarist Keith Nelson reformed Buckcherry with a new lineup and released a new album in 2006, 15. It contained Buckcherry's biggest crossover hits to date, "Crazy Bitch", and their first Billboard Hot 100 top ten hit, "Sorry". Their fourth album, Black Butterfly, was released in 2008, and their fifth album, All Night Long, was released in 2010. Buckcherry released their sixth album, Confessions, in 2013, followed by their seventh album Rock 'n' Roll in 2015.
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Buckcherry, Hoobastank and Adelitas Way
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
7
Nov
2019
Buckcherry, Dee Snider, Michael Monroe, Skam, Zodiac Mindwarp, Praying Mantis, Toseland, Dear Superstar, Chemia, Those Damn Crows, Hand of Dimes, Killcode, These Wicked Rivers, Hollowstar, Beth Blade & The Beautiful Disasters, Evyltyde, At The Sun, Pulverise, Devilfire, Kikamora, Gin Annie, Cadence Noir, Wicked Stone, Ethyrfield, White Raven Down, Tomorrow is lost, Ravenbreed and Black Tree Vultures
Unknown venue, Norwich, UK
