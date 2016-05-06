David Essex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtkh.jpg
1947-07-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/822e180a-061a-4da0-a1f3-35e8bdf5f240
David Essex Biography (Wikipedia)
David Essex OBE (born David Albert Cook; 23 July 1947) is an English musician, singer-songwriter, and actor. Since the 1970s, he has attained 19 Top 40 singles in the UK (including two number ones) and 16 Top 40 albums. Internationally, Essex had the most success with his single "Rock On". He has also had an extensive career as an actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Essex Performances & Interviews
- David Essex talks about playing for The Krayshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bmpzt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bmpzt.jpg2016-10-10T17:27:00.000ZDavid recounted to Simon Mayo his time playing for The Krays - alongside Dudley Moore!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bmq08
David Essex talks about playing for The Krays
- David Essex talks to Steve Wright about his upcoming tourhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q94l6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q94l6.jpg2016-04-07T15:40:00.000ZDavid talks about his November 2016 tour as well as starring In War Of The Worlds.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q9pny
David Essex talks to Steve Wright about his upcoming tour
David Essex Tracks
Sort by
Hold Me Close
David Essex
Hold Me Close
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtkh.jpglink
Hold Me Close
Last played on
Oh What A Circus
David Essex
Oh What A Circus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtkh.jpglink
Oh What A Circus
Last played on
A Winter's Tale
David Essex
A Winter's Tale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05r6mn2.jpglink
A Winter's Tale
Last played on
Gonna Make You A Star
David Essex
Gonna Make You A Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtkh.jpglink
Gonna Make You A Star
Last played on
If I Could
David Essex
If I Could
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtkh.jpglink
If I Could
Last played on
Stardust
David Essex
Stardust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtkh.jpglink
Stardust
Last played on
Rock On
David Essex
Rock On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtkh.jpglink
Rock On
Last played on
Imperial Wizard
David Essex
Imperial Wizard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtkh.jpglink
Imperial Wizard
High Flying Adored
David Essex
High Flying Adored
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtkh.jpglink
High Flying Adored
Everlasting Love
David Essex
Everlasting Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtkh.jpglink
Everlasting Love
Silver Dream Machine
David Essex
Silver Dream Machine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtkh.jpglink
Silver Dream Machine
Last played on
Playlists featuring David Essex
Upcoming Events
4
Apr
2019
David Essex, Suzi Quatro, Showaddywaddy and LES McKEOWN’S BAY CITY ROLLERS
O2 Apollo Manchester, Manchester, UK
5
Apr
2019
David Essex, Suzi Quatro, Showaddywaddy and LES McKEOWN’S BAY CITY ROLLERS
First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
6
Apr
2019
David Essex, Suzi Quatro, Showaddywaddy, Les Mckeown's Legendary Bay City Rollers and LES McKEOWN’S BAY CITY ROLLERS
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, UK
7
Apr
2019
David Essex, Suzi Quatro, Showaddywaddy, Les Mckeown's Legendary Bay City Rollers and LES McKEOWN’S BAY CITY ROLLERS
Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK
9
Apr
2019
David Essex, Suzi Quatro, Smokie and LES McKEOWN’S BAY CITY ROLLERS
Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Latest David Essex News
David Essex Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "Hearing your record on the radio was - and still is - a big thrill"
-
Cliff Richard on some of today's young artists: "They are so much better than we were at that stage of our careers."
-
Can you imagine a Cliff Richard and Elvis Presley album?!
-
Sir Cliff Richard In Session
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "Without Elvis, there'd be no Cliff"
-
Sir Cliff gives Chris a guitar lesson in Blue Suede Shoes...
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "I've slept two hours a night for the past two years"
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "I'm so happy the cloud has been moved on"
-
Paul O'Grady phones Sir Cliff
-
Hank Marvin and Cliff Richard
Back to artist