Harvey DangerFormed 1992. Disbanded 2009
Harvey Danger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/822cb123-f728-4a1a-931c-fa27257bb83f
Harvey Danger Biography (Wikipedia)
Harvey Danger was an American alternative rock band that was formed in Seattle, Washington in 1993 by journalism students at the University of Washington. The band rose to prominence in 1998 with the single "Flagpole Sitta", which was later used as the theme tune to the British sitcom Peep Show. On August 29, 2009, the band played its final show at the Crocodile Cafe in Seattle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Harvey Danger Tracks
Sort by
Flagpole Sitta
Harvey Danger
Flagpole Sitta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flagpole Sitta
Last played on
Harvey Danger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist