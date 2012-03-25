The Ditty Bops is an American band from Los Angeles, California. Though previously with Warner Brothers, they now self-produce. They are noted for their tight vocal harmonies and playful style. They are headed by Abby DeWald (vocals and acoustic guitar) and Amanda Barrett (vocals, ukulele, mandolin and dulcimer). Their music is reminiscent of such artists as Joni Mitchell and Simon and Garfunkel, but incorporates a variety of musical styles such as folk, bluegrass, blues, western swing, ragtime and musical theater. Their live shows are often very interactive, and have different themes and theatrical elements complete with props, costumes, skits, and amusing slide shows.