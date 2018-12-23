YoYoDutch funk/soul singer
YoYo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/822ae22d-2fd2-476e-b9dc-9f9eb03dd971
YoYo Tracks
Sort by
I Wanna Be Down (Remix)
Brandy
I Wanna Be Down (Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkw.jpglink
I Wanna Be Down (Remix)
Last played on
I Wanna Be Down (feat. Queen Latifah, YoYo & MC Lyte)
Brandy
I Wanna Be Down (feat. Queen Latifah, YoYo & MC Lyte)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkw.jpglink
I Wanna Be Down (feat. Queen Latifah, YoYo & MC Lyte)
Last played on
YoYo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist