Slaughter and The Dogs
1976
Slaughter & the Dogs are an English punk rock band that formed in 1975 in Wythenshawe, Manchester, England. They were one of the first UK punk bands to sign with a major label, Decca Records. Their original line-up consisted of Wayne Barrett (vocals), Mick Rossi (guitar), Brian "Mad Muffet" Grantham (drums) and Howard "Zip" Bates (bass).
Cranked Up Really High
Cranked Up Really High
Quick Joey Small
Quick Joey Small
Where Have All The Bootboys Gone
Where Have All The Bootboys Gone
East Side Of Town
East Side Of Town
Where Have All The Boot Boys Gone? (chosen by Jonny Brown of Twisted Wheel)
Boston Babies
Boston Babies
25
Apr
2019
Slaughter And The Dogs
The Con Club, Brighton, UK
26
Apr
2019
Slaughter And The Dogs, GBH, Penetration, Chelsea, Menace, The Restarts, 1919, Screaming Dead, Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons, Eastfield, SPUNK VOLCANO AND THE ERUPTIONS, XSLF, WitchDoktors, East Town Pirates, Mick O'Toole, Weekend Recovery, Vulpynes, surgery without research, Big Boy Tomato, Petty Phase, Rage DC, The Feckin Ejits, Sarah Pink, Stone Heroes, FANZINES, diablofurs, SHAM 69 (Pursey, Parsons, Treganna and Guy), The Defects (Belfast), Scandal (streetpunk), Dirty Ugly Punk Monkeys, R.E.D. (Religion Equals Decay), Wyrd Sisters, G.Y.B (Surrey), Ed Banger & the nosebleeds and Nuffin
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
27
Apr
2019
Slaughter And The Dogs, The Exploited, The Macc Lads, Angelic Upstarts, UK Subs, Discharge, Conflict, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Crashed Out, Duncan Reid and the Big Heads, The Delinquents and Heavy Drapes
O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
31
May
2019
Slaughter And The Dogs
O2 Academy 2 Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
1
Jun
2019
Slaughter And The Dogs, UK Subs, Anti-Nowhere League, Conflict, Dirt Box Disco, Discharge, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Subhumans, Crashed Out, Kid Klumsy, LITTERBUG and Vomit
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
