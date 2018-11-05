Slaughter & the Dogs are an English punk rock band that formed in 1975 in Wythenshawe, Manchester, England. They were one of the first UK punk bands to sign with a major label, Decca Records. Their original line-up consisted of Wayne Barrett (vocals), Mick Rossi (guitar), Brian "Mad Muffet" Grantham (drums) and Howard "Zip" Bates (bass).