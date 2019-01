Robert Wylkynson (sometimes Wilkinson) (ca. 1450 – Eton after 1515) was one of the composers of the Eton Choirbook. Wylkynson became parish clerk of Eton in 1496, then in 1500 he was promoted to Informator - the master of the choristers.

Only four works survive:

But these works show Wylkynson to have been "an extremely ambitious composer and a more than competent one."