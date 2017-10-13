Carbon Based LifeformsSwedish ambient music duo; CBL. Formed 1996
Carbon Based Lifeforms
1996
Carbon Based Lifeforms Biography (Wikipedia)
Carbon Based Lifeforms (also known as CBL) is a Swedish ambient music duo formed in 1996 in Gothenburg, Sweden by Johannes Hedberg and Daniel Segerstad (né Ringström).
