ChocQuibTown (sometimes written as Choc Quib Town) is a Colombian hip-hop group. Although the band formed in Cali, the members are originally from the Colombian department of Chocó. The group consists of Carlos "Tostao" Valencia (rapping), his wife Gloria "Goyo" Martínez (singing and rapping), and Gloria's brother Miguel "Slow" Martínez (production and rapping). The band's music draws influence from a wide variety of modern genres including hip-hop and more recently electronica, combined with traditional Colombian genres including salsa, Latin jazz, and Afro-Latin rhythms.

After growing up in Chocó and forming in Cali, the ChocQuibTown relocated to Bogotá and gained popularity performing in the city's bars. The group's first two albums, Somos Pacífico (2006) and Oro (2010) were bolstered by the singles "Somos Pacífico" and "De Donde Vengo Yo", with the latter song winning a Latin Grammy in 2011. The band's third album, Eso Es Lo Que Hay (2011) experienced further success, featuring the single "Hasta el Techo", followed by El Mismo (2015). The group is reported to be working on a new album, to be released in 2018.