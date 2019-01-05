Adrian Curtis Gurvitz (born 26 June 1949, in Stoke Newington, North London) is an English singer, songwriter, musician and record producer. His prolific songwriting ability has gained him hits on the Grammy Award-winning soundtrack The Bodyguard, Eddie Money’s No. 1 Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts single "The Love in Your Eyes", and with his own song "Classic", a No. 8 UK hit single, as well as the Top 10 UK Rock Chart single "Race with the Devil", with his band The Gun. His early bands The Gun, Three Man Army, and The Baker Gurvitz Army were major influences to the first wave of the British hard rock circuit. Gurvitz also gained notability as a lead guitarist, known for his intricate, hard-driving solos. Gurvitz was placed at No. 9 by Chris Welch of Melody Maker’s "Best Guitarist in the World" list.