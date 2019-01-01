Kid ChaosStephen Harris. Born 1966
Kid Chaos
1966
Kid Chaos Biography (Wikipedia)
Kid Chaos also known as Haggis (born Stephen Harris) is a British rock bassist and guitarist who played in incarnations of hard rock bands Zodiac Mindwarp and the Love Reaction, The Cult and The Four Horsemen as well as guesting with Appetite for Destruction era Guns N' Roses.
