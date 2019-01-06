Mike Farris (born c. 1968 in Winchester, Tennessee) is an American musician. He was the founder and lead singer of Screamin' Cheetah Wheelies but has been a solo act since 2001.[citation needed] He has put out four studio releases as well as a one live record as Mike Farris and the Roseland Rhythm Revue, as well as a charity EP as Mike Farris and the Cumberland Saints. His music is diverse but tends to be rooted in early American gospel and blues.[citation needed] He released the album Silver & Stone (featuring such esteemed musicians as Dave Lancio, Paul Brown, Derrek Phillips, Gene Chrisman, Reese Wynans and Joe Bonamassa) on September 7, 2018 to critical acclaim. [7]