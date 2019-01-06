Mike Farris
Mike Farris Biography (Wikipedia)
Mike Farris (born c. 1968 in Winchester, Tennessee) is an American musician. He was the founder and lead singer of Screamin' Cheetah Wheelies but has been a solo act since 2001.[citation needed] He has put out four studio releases as well as a one live record as Mike Farris and the Roseland Rhythm Revue, as well as a charity EP as Mike Farris and the Cumberland Saints. His music is diverse but tends to be rooted in early American gospel and blues.[citation needed] He released the album Silver & Stone (featuring such esteemed musicians as Dave Lancio, Paul Brown, Derrek Phillips, Gene Chrisman, Reese Wynans and Joe Bonamassa) on September 7, 2018 to critical acclaim. [7]
Mike Farris Tracks
Upcoming Events
22
Jan
2019
Mike Farris
The Sage Gateshead, Hall 2, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
29
Jan
2019
Mike Farris, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Dogs, Treetop Flyers, Ethan Johns, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Days Are Done, Arkansas Dave, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman and The Hungry Mothers
Americana Fest UK Showcase, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Mike Farris, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Martin Harley, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Sam Lewis, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman, The Hungry Mothers and The Luck (UK)
Unknown venue, London, UK
