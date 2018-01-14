John Mark McMillanBorn 27 November 1979
John Mark McMillan
1979-11-27
John Mark McMillan Biography (Wikipedia)
John Mark McMillan (born November 27, 1979) is an American songwriter and musician within the Christian music industry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Mark McMillan Tracks
He Loves Us
